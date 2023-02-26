Twitter Lays Off At Least 50 Employees : Reports

(RTTNews) - Twitter has laid off at least 50 employees in another around of job cuts over the weekend, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The latest job cuts reportedly affected multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app, as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems running.

Many major US tech firms recently announced job cuts or hiring freeze amid the slowing growth. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of search giant Google, plans about 12,000 job cuts, while Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, Amazon 18,000 jobs or about 6% of its workforce, and Facebook parent Meta around 11,000 roles.

In early November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Elon Musk, who acquired the social media company for $44 billion.

According to reports, Twitter now has about 2,000 employees.

