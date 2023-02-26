US Markets

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce - NYT

February 26, 2023 — 10:20 pm EST

Written by Maria Ponnezhath and Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Recasts with details from New York Times report

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.MX has laid off at least 200 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, the New York Times reported late on Sunday, in its latest round of job cuts since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site last October.

The company has a headcount of about 2,300 active employees, according to Musk last month.

Musk said in November that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Twitter recently started sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators.

Earlier in the day, The Information reported that the social media platform laid off dozens of employees on Saturday, aiming to offset a plunge in revenue.

