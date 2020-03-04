US Markets

Twitter joins social media clampdown on coronavirus-related ads

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it would stop any attempt by advertisers to use the coronavirus outbreak to send inappropriate advertisements to its users.

March 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Wednesday it would stop any attempt by advertisers to use the coronavirus outbreak to send inappropriate advertisements to its users.

Government entities seeking to spread public health information will be allowed to promote epidemic-related ads, Twitter said. (https://bit.ly/2uRceEz)

Earlier on Tuesday, Facebook Inc FB.O said it will provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization (WHO), seeking to ensure that users are not misinformed about the virus.

Last month, Facebook said it would ban advertisements for products offering any cure or prevention around the coronavirus and those that create a sense of urgency.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular