Twitter investigating 'deeply concerning' Nigeria suspension -statement

ABUJA, June 4 (Reuters) - Twitter is investigating its "deeply concerning" suspension of operations by the Nigerian government, and "will provide updates when we know more," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities.

