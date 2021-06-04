World Markets
TWTR

Twitter investigating 'deeply concerning' Nigeria suspension -statement

Contributors
Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
Sheila Dang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Twitter is investigating its "deeply concerning" suspension of operations by the Nigerian government, and "will provide updates when we know more," the company said in a statement on Friday.

ABUJA, June 4 (Reuters) - Twitter is investigating its "deeply concerning" suspension of operations by the Nigerian government, and "will provide updates when we know more," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Chris Reese)

((paul.carsten@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @PaulCarsten))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular