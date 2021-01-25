US Markets
Twitter introduces community-driven tool to tackle misinformation

Twitter Inc said on Monday it was launching a new community-driven program that would allow users to identify misleading information in tweets and write notes to provide informative context.

The tool, called Birdwatch, is currently in pilot in the United States, the social media firm said in a blog post.

