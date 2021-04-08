Markets
NLSN

Twitter Integrates Nielsen's Cross-Media Planning & Measurement Suite Into Video Ad Platform

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Twitter (TWTR) will integrate Nielsen's (NLSN) audience measurement and outcomes cross-media solutions into the social media giant's video ad platform, Nielsen said in a statement.

The integration includes new subscription to Nielsen Media Impact (NMI) and Nielsen Ad Intel and expanded access to Nielsen Total Ad Ratings (TAR).

Nielsen noted that the tools will enable Twitter to help video advertisers do more robust pre- and post-campaign planning, maximize ad inventory, understand cross-media planning, and deliver campaign results with increased speed and agility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular