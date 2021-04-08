Twitter Integrates Nielsen's Cross-Media Planning & Measurement Suite Into Video Ad Platform

(RTTNews) - Twitter (TWTR) will integrate Nielsen's (NLSN) audience measurement and outcomes cross-media solutions into the social media giant's video ad platform, Nielsen said in a statement.

The integration includes new subscription to Nielsen Media Impact (NMI) and Nielsen Ad Intel and expanded access to Nielsen Total Ad Ratings (TAR).

Nielsen noted that the tools will enable Twitter to help video advertisers do more robust pre- and post-campaign planning, maximize ad inventory, understand cross-media planning, and deliver campaign results with increased speed and agility.

