Twitter, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $118.77 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $255.30 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $195.61 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.01 billion from $0.91 billion last year.

Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $195.61 Mln. vs. $244.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $825 - $885 Mln

