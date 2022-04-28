Twitter, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $513.29 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $68.01 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $755.57 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.20 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $513.29 Mln. vs. $68.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q1): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

