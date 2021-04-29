Twitter, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR):

-Earnings: $68.01 million in Q1 vs. -$8.40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.08 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141.21 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $1.04 billion in Q1 vs. $0.80 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.98 - $1.08 Bln

