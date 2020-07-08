US Markets
TWTR

Twitter hiring engineers to build new subscription platform

Contributors
Neha Malara Reuters
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Twitter Inc has posted a job listing for web engineers to build a new subscription-based platform, sending its shares surging on Wednesday.

July 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N has posted a job listing for web engineers to build a new subscription-based platform, sending its shares surging on Wednesday.

The selected web engineers will join a team, codenamed "Gryphon," and work closely with Twitter's payments and the Twitter.com teams, according to the listing.

Twitter said this subscription platform would be "a first" for the company and might be reused by other teams in the future. It did not elaborate on how it planned on implementing the service.

The company briefly edited the job listing to remove references to "Gryphon" and the "subscription platform". Twitter declined to comment on the reason behind the temporary changes.

Shares of the micro-blogging website were up 7% at $35.31 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular