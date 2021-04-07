Twitter held talks for $4 bln takeover of Clubhouse - Bloomberg News
April 7 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N held discussions in recent months to buy audio app Clubhouse at a $4 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Twitter declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
