US Markets
TWTR

Twitter held talks for $4 bln takeover of Clubhouse - Bloomberg News

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Twitter Inc held discussions in recent months to buy audio app Clubhouse at a $4 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

April 7 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N held discussions in recent months to buy audio app Clubhouse at a $4 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular