Twitter Hack Takes Down Joe Biden, Elon Musk Accounts in Widespread Bitcoin Scam Attack
Hackers pumping a crypto giveaway scam appear to have compromised the Twitter accounts of leading exchanges, individuals and at least one news organization.
- The unknown attackers tweeted identical messages promising that they were âgiving back 5000 BTC ($45,889,950) to the communityâ on Wednesday afternoon from the accounts of Gemini, Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, Litecoinâs Charlie Lee, Tronâs Justin Sun, Bitfinex, Ripple, Cash App, Elon Musk, Uber, Apple, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Barack Obama and CoinDesk.
- The messages prompted readers to claim their rewards at an included link associated with âCrypto For Health.â
- Changpeng Zhao, Binanceâs CEO, attempted to warn Twitter users that the Tweet was a scam within five minutes of the hack. But the attackers appear to have hidden his response and hacked him too.
- Kucoin was also targeted in the hack. CoinDeskâs account was as well.
- Attempts to reach the hacked entities were not immediately successful.
- At least some of the compromised accounts have multi-factor authentication enabled, including CoinDeskâs.
- The address linked to the scam appears to have received more than 11.3 BTC, or roughly $103,960.
- Shares of Twitter fell as much as 3% in after-hours trading.
