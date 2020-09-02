Cryptocurrencies

Twitter Hack May Have Involved Another Teenager: Report

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published
Twitter's attackers accessed direct messages from 36 accounts, including CoinDesk's. (Ravi Sharma/Unsplash)

Authorities have identified another teenager who may have played a role in Julyâs Twitter hack, according to the New York Times. While three individuals have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement with the attack, authorities are now looking at a 16-year-old Massachusetts resident who is thought to have ties with Graham Clark, the 17-year-old Florida man state prosecutors allege to be theÂ ringleader of the group, people involved in the ongoing investigationÂ told the Times. The teen has not been charged.

  • The new suspect was served with a search warrant at his Massachusetts home on Tuesday, according to the report. Court documents remain under seal. The Times didnât identify the suspect because of his age.Â 
  • Citing the people involved with the probe, the report said the 16-year-old came into investigatorsâ focus because he allegedly continued to be involved with voice phishing attacks even after the attack on Twitter.
  • According to the report, the teenager met Clark online and in May, itâs alleged, they both started tricking Twitter employees into revealing their login details, which helped them carry out Julyâs breach.Â 
  • In a court proceeding earlier this month, Clark pleaded not guilty to all charges. The coordinated attack on 30 high-profile accounts, including CoinDeskâs, promised to double the money of users who sent cryptocurrency.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular