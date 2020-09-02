Twitter Hack May Have Involved Another Teenager: Report

Authorities have identified another teenager who may have played a role in Julyâs Twitter hack, according to the New York Times. While three individuals have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement with the attack, authorities are now looking at a 16-year-old Massachusetts resident who is thought to have ties with Graham Clark, the 17-year-old Florida man state prosecutors allege to be theÂ ringleader of the group, people involved in the ongoing investigationÂ told the Times. The teen has not been charged.

The new suspect was served with a search warrant at his Massachusetts home on Tuesday, according to the report. Court documents remain under seal. The Times didnât identify the suspect because of his age.Â



Citing the people involved with the probe, the report said the 16-year-old came into investigatorsâ focus because he allegedly continued to be involved with voice phishing attacks even after the attack on Twitter.



According to the report, the teenager met Clark online and in May, itâs alleged, they both started tricking Twitter employees into revealing their login details, which helped them carry out Julyâs breach.Â



In a court proceeding earlier this month, Clark pleaded not guilty to all charges. The coordinated attack on 30 high-profile accounts, including CoinDeskâs, promised to double the money of users who sent cryptocurrency.

