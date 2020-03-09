US Markets

Twitter grants Elliott board seat, Silver Lake invests $1 bln

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Twitter Inc announced a deal with Elliott Management and private equity firm Silver Lake on Monday, handing both board seats after a month in which activist investors were said to be pushing for the removal of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey.

Under the deal, Silver Lake will invest $1 billion, which the microblogging platform will use to fund a $2 billion repurchase program, Twitter said.

