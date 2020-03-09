Twitter grants Elliott board seat, Silver Lake invests $1 bln

March 9 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N announced a deal with Elliott Management and private equity firm Silver Lake on Monday, handing both board seats after a month in which activist investors were said to be pushing for the removal of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey.

Under the deal, Silver Lake will invest $1 billion, which the microblogging platform will use to fund a $2 billion repurchase program, Twitter said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822718; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.