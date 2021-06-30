Twitter Gives Away 140 NFTs Through Rarible

Cryptocurrencies

Twitter is giving away 140 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through the marketplace Rarible.

  • The social-media platform shared a series of tweets featuring a number of different images with the Twitter logo and a Tamagotchi virtual pet.
  • In March, CEO Jack Dorsey called attention to a tokenized version of his first tweet on the NFT platform Valuables selling for $2.9 million.
  • NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.
  • Last week, Rarible announced it had raised fresh capital to hire new employees and launch an additional marketplace on the Flow blockchain, home to Dapper Labs’ smash hit, NBA Top Shot.

