Twitter flags Trump's tweet for misleading info about U.S. election vote count

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc flagged a post by President Donald Trump on Thursday that said votes received after Election Day in the United States would not be counted.

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N flagged a post by President Donald Trump on Thursday that said votes received after Election Day in the United States would not be counted.

The company has applied labels to multiple tweets sent by Trump in recent days, warning users that information is disputed and might be misleading, as he fights Democratic rival Joe Biden to keep his place in the White House.

Trump's latest tweet to receive the label on Thursday said: "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!"

It is normal in U.S. elections for states to count votes for days, or even weeks, after voting ends on Election Day.

