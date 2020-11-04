Twitter flags trump's tweet alleging effort to 'steal' election' as potentially misleading

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N flagged President Donald Trump's tweet alleging an effort to 'steal the election' as potentially misleading.

"We placed a warning on a Tweet from

@realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election," Twitter said early Wednesday. The Republican president said without evidence that "they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

