US Markets
TWTR

Twitter flags Trump tweet questioning Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc late on Monday flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he called a Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania "very dangerous."

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N late on Monday flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he called a Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania "very dangerous."

The social media platform added a disclaimer to the tweet saying that its content was "disputed" and "might be misleading."

"The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!" Trump said in the tweet.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in Tuesday's election in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular