Twitter fixes security issue affecting some Android devices

Adds background

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Wednesday it had fixed a security issue that could have allowed hackers to access private Twitter data, including messages, of some Android users.

The microblogging site said it was not aware if the security issue was exploited by attackers, adding it had updated Twitter's Android app so that other apps cannot access its data. (https://bit.ly/2Ptw5Al)

Twitter added that this was an underlying Android security issue and was not a hack or a breach, nor was it related to any other recent security incident.

Hackers accessed the social media company's internal systems on July 15 to hijack some of the platform's top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.