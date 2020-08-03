Twitter Faces $250 Million FTC Fine For Misuse Of User Data

(RTTNews) - Twitter could face a fine of up to $250 million from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission regarding its use of phone numbers and email addresses to target advertisements.

The social media-giant disclosed in a regulatory filing that on July 28, it received a draft complaint from FTC alleging violations of the company's 2011 consent order with the FTC. The allegations relate to the company's use of phone number and/or email address data provided for safety and security purposes for targeted advertising during periods between 2013 and 2019.

The company reportedly admitted last October that it had inadvertently targeted advertising at users through contact details that they provided for security purposes.

The company expects the complaint could result in a loss of between $150 million and $250 million. The complaint remains unresolved, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of any final outcome.

In July 2019, the FTC imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook for violating consumers' privacy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.