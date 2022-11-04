Twitter exec says 50% employees lost jobs following acquisition

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter's head of Safety & Integrity, Yoel Roth, said on Friday that layoffs at the company affected about 50% of employees following Twitter's acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.

"Yesterday's reduction in force affected approximately 15% of our Trust & Safety organization (as opposed to approximately 50% cuts company-wide), with our front-line moderation staff experiencing the least impact," he said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru;Editing by Leslie Adler)

