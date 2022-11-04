US Markets

Twitter exec says 50% employees lost jobs following acquisition

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 04, 2022 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter's head of Safety & Integrity, Yoel Roth, said on Friday that layoffs at the company affected about 50% of employees following Twitter's acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.

"Yesterday's reduction in force affected approximately 15% of our Trust & Safety organization (as opposed to approximately 50% cuts company-wide), with our front-line moderation staff experiencing the least impact," he said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru;Editing by Leslie Adler)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter