Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's TWTR.N website and app were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

