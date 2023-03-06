Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

March 6 (Reuters) - Twitter's services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 5,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

