Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thousands of Twitter Inc users were unable to access the social media platform on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. (https://bit.ly/3m0fBPP)

As many as 18,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector, and several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, using the hashtag "#twitterdown".

"Taking forever to load tweets on app and website," said a user with Twitter handle @WillontheRadio. (https://bit.ly/2PI8Ci8)

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.

