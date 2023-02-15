US Markets

Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 15, 2023 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thousands of Twitter users were unable to access the social media platform on Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

More than 8,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site in the United States, Downdetector said.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.

Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and the social network's status page showed that all systems were operational.

