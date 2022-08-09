Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed more than 15,000 outage reports.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

