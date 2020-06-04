Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd due to copyright complaint

June 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N has disabled U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign's tribute video to George Floyd saying there has been a copyright complaint.

The tribute video, three minutes and forty five seconds long, was posted on June 3 on Twitter.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

