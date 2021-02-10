Cryptocurrencies

Twitter Considering Bitcoin Options, Including on Balance Sheet, Exec Says

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
(Twin Design / Shutterstock)

Twitter is considering adding bitcoin to its company reserves, according to chief financial officer Ned Segal.

Segal told CNBC’s Squawk Box Wednesday that the social media giant is also looking at payment options involving the top cryptocurrency by market cap.

“We have done a lot of the upfront thinking to consider how we might pay employees should they ask to be paid in bitcoin, how we might pay a vendor if they asked to be paid in bitcoin and whether we need to have bitcoin on our balance sheet,” he said.

Related: Bitcoin News Roundup for Feb. 10, 2021

The CFO added that the team watches closely what other companies do to see what can be learned from them.

In recent months, major firms like MicroStrategy started to invest in bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a devaluation in the U.S. dollar. Most notably, Fortune 500 firm Tesla announced Monday it has put $1.5 billion into bitcoin.

Segal’s comments are perhaps not surprising. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a noted advocate of bitcoin, having brought in payments in the cryptocurrency at Square, which he also heads. He also set up Square Crypto, a small team dedicated to supporting bitcoin development.

Twitter shares were trading up 11.67% at $66.88 on Wednesday at the time of publication. 

Related: Winklevoss Twins, DJ Alesso Back Crypto Collectible Artworks up for Charity Auction

Read more: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Has Set up His Own Bitcoin Node

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More