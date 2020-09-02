US Markets
TWTR

Twitter confirms account of India PM Modi's personal website hacked

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

By Bhargav Acharya

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Modi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account narendramodi_in.

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

The latest incident comes after several accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

Hackers then had accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk, and used them to solicit digital currency.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular