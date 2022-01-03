Markets
Twitter Completes Sale Of MoPub To AppLovin For $1.05 Bln In Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Social media company Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) announced Monday that it closed the sale of MoPub to marketing software company AppLovin Corp. (APP) for $1.05 billion in cash on January 1, 2022.

With the sale of MoPub, Twitter said it will continue to concentrate its efforts on enhancing ads across the platform to deliver faster growth in key areas and accelerate its product development.

The MoPub platform, including network mediation, Advanced Bidding, and Marketplace, will sunset on March 31, 2022. The MoPub Dashboard and Reporting will be available until April 8, 2022.

Publishers will benefit from a 90-day transition period from close to migrate off the MoPub platform. AppLovin will directly assist customers in their migration to the AppLovin MAX platform.

Twitter agreed to sell MoPub to AppLovin in early October 2021.

