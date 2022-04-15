Markets
Twitter CFO Sells 5,000 Shares Pursuant To Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR), on Thursday, disclosed that the company's Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal has disposed 5,000 shares in the company at a price of $47.14. Ned Segal is 10% owner, and the sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by him. The transaction date was April, 12. Following the reported transaction, he beneficially owns 522,129 common stock of Twitter Inc.

Ned Segal leads the company's traditional finance functions along with corporate development, global content, developer, and product partnerships.

