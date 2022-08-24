Twitter CEO tells staff whistleblower claims are 'inaccurate' -internal meeting

By Sheila Dang and Nivedita Balu

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N Chief Executive Parag Agrawal moved to reassure employees on Wednesday about a whistleblower's accusations, calling them "foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate," during a companywide meeting, audio of which was heard by Reuters.

Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett also told employees the company reached out to various agencies around the world before the news broke.

Twitter's former security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko had said in a whistleblower complaint made public on Tuesday that the social media company misled federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

The social media company is also in a legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his $44 billion offer to buy the company.

Employee attrition has risen to 18.3%, Twitter executives told staff. The months-long chaos related to the Musk takeover has caused some staff to flee, current employees previously told Reuters.

Agrawal said on Wednesday the company will need to be more selective about the projects it pursues.

"The only way for us to deliver is by narrowing our focus to fewer things and for that to be proportionate to number of people here," he said.

