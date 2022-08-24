US Markets
Twitter CEO tells staff whistleblower claims are 'inaccurate' -internal meeting

Contributors
Sheila Dang Reuters
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal moved to reassure employees on Wednesday, calling a whistleblower's accusations "foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate," during a company-wide meeting, audio of which was heard by Reuters.

Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett also told employees the company reached out proactively to various agencies around the world before the news broke.

Twitter's former security chief Peiter Zatko had said in a whistleblower complaint that the social media company misled federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

