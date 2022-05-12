Twitter CEO says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused

By Sheila Dang

May 12 (Reuters) - Twitter TWTR.N Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that the company's leaders for consumer product and revenue will depart Twitter.

Agrawal also said that the social media company would pause most hiring. The news comes as billionaire Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.