Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Is Taking Bids for the First-Ever Tweet

The Genesis tweet is up for sale.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has listed for sale on the NFT platform Valuables the first tweet ever made. As of press time, bidding was at $88,888.

Valuables is an Ethereum-based platform created by the social network Cent that allows users of Twitter to authenticate their tweets for sale to others (think of them as digitally signed copies).

This is the tweet Dorsey has offered for sale:

Dorsey is a well known fan of bitcoin, making multiple forays into the space. Cash App, from his other company, Square, is a major venue for retail investors to purchase the cryptocurrency. Dorsey also invested in Lightning Labs, a second layer on the Bitcoin network, seen as a scaling solution.

This is Dorsey’s first time showing interest in Ethereum. Many people around the tech industry suggested that the recent boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may partially explain Square’s announcement yesterday that it would acquire the music streaming site Tidal (prior to that announcement, Dorsey announced a collaboration with rapper Jay-Z to expand use of bitcoin in Africa).

Dorsey’s offering of one of his earliest tweets for sale on an Ethereum-based platform should only add fuel to that fire.

