Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expected to step down - CNBC
Adds shares
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Twitter TWTR.N Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey expected to step down, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.
Shares of the microblogging platform surged 10% in premarket trading.
Twitter was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
