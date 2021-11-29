Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expected to step down - CNBC

Adds shares

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Twitter TWTR.N Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey expected to step down, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.

Shares of the microblogging platform surged 10% in premarket trading.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

