Twitter CEO Dorsey will testify before US Senate committee on Oct. 28

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey has agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, the company said Friday.

The committee on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a plan to subpoena chief executives of Twitter , Alphabet's Google and Facebook for a hearing on a prized legal immunity enjoyed by internet companies.

Twitter said on Friday the hearing "must be constructive & focused on what matters most to the American people: how we work together to protect elections."

