Twitter CEO Donates $1M to Coin Center

Zack Voell CoinDesk
Jack Dorsey speaks at Oslo Freedom Forum 2020 (Screenshot)

Jack Dorsey donated $1 million to cryptocurrency policy think tank Coin Center, per a tweet announcement from the organizations director Jerry Brito.

  • The donation comes amid Grayscale’s donations campaign for Coin Center offering to match up to $1 million in donations on top of an additional $1 million gift from Grayscale.
  • “Thank you for your incredible work,” Dorsey told Brito on Twitter.
  • These donations are the latest in a flood of support for the Washington, D.C.-based organization. In late December, crowdsourced donations on Gitcoin and other gifts from crypto companies saw hundreds of thousands of dollars gifted to Coin Center.

