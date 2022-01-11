US Markets
TWTR

Twitter buys minority stake in digital advertising startup Aleph

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N has picked up a minority stake in Aleph Group Inc, the digital advertising startup said on Tuesday as it seeks to go public in the United States.

Aleph did not reveal any financial terms of the investment but said Twitter's stake buy would help the company expand its educational tech platform.

Emerging markets-focused Aleph, which helps large digital platforms connect with advertisers and customers, counts music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N, Meta Platforms Inc FB.O and Microsoft Corp-owned MSFT.O LinkedIn among its customers.

Aleph, which was valued at $2 billion last year after private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million, had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering in October.

Latin American fintech company MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O is also among Aleph's investors, having picked up a stake worth $25 million in August last year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

