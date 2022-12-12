US Markets

Twitter Blue sign ups relaunched for iOS, web users

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 12, 2022 — 06:09 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday it was re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users, and replacing the "official" label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on the social media platform.

The company said Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a gray checkmark.

Twitter Blue was initially launched early in November, before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on Nov. 29, but was pushed back.

