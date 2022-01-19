US Markets
TWTR

Twitter blocks billionaire Ricardo Salinas account, citing abusive behavior

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Mexico

Twitter said on Wednesday it has blocked the account of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego due to abusive behavior.

The social media company did not detail why Salinas had been blocked, but said on its help center that an account "may not engage in harassing situations directed at one person or incite others to do so.

"We consider abusive behavior any attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence another person's voice," it added.

Last week, Salinas, the owner of Banco Azteca SA ELEKTRA.MX bank engaged in a dispute with Mexican journalist Denise Dresser, making comments on Twitter about her appearance that the company said had violated its rules.

A spokesman for Salinas declined to comment.

Salinas said on his Telegram account that he would use his Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts until he resolved the "issue" with Twitter.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

