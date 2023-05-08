News & Insights

US Markets

Twitter beats two lawsuits stemming from mass layoffs, for now

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 08, 2023 — 07:54 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Wiessner for Reuters ->

By Daniel Wiessner

May 8 (Reuters) - A California federal judge on Monday dismissed a proposed class action accusing Twitter Inc of targeting female employees for layoffs after Elon Musk acquired the company last year, but said plaintiffs would be allowed to amend the lawsuit to add more details.

The decision came after a different judge in the same court on Friday dismissed a separate lawsuit accusing Twitter of discriminating against workers with disabilities by requiring employees to report to the office and put in long hours working at high intensity after the layoffs in November.

Both judges gave the plaintiffs three weeks to file amended lawsuits further detailing their claims.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs in both cases, said that she planned to file a revised complaint in each lawsuit adding new facts.

The disability bias case was filed in November by a former engineering manager and cancer survivor who claims that Twitter fired him when he refused to stop working remotely. Musk said in a memo to staff in November that employees should be prepared to work "long hours at high intensity" or quit.

The lawsuits are among several Twitter is facing stemming from Musk's decision to lay off about half of the company's workforce.

Twitter has denied wrongdoing in those cases, including ones claiming that the company failed to pay promised severance.

Liss-Riordan also represents nearly 2,000 former Twitter employees who have filed legal claims against the company in arbitration.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Will Dunham, Alexia Garamfalvi and Jamie Freed)

((daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.