Twitter arrives late at the subscription party

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Twitter is expanding its subscription service https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/product/2021/twitter-smarter--twitter-harder-with-twitter-blue to the United States and New Zealand. The offering, already available in Australia and Canada, lets users edit tweets, read ad-free news from partners including The Washington Post and Reuters, owner of Breakingviews, and customize their feeds. At a cost of $3 a month it’s a modest way for the company run by Jack Dorsey to squeeze more revenue from its most hardcore tweeters.

More than 50% of Twitter users in the United States regularly get their news https://www.pewresearch.org/journalism/2021/09/20/news-consumption-across-social-media-in-2021 from the social network, according to the Pew Research Center. If the company signed up half of its 37 million active users it would generate over $650 million in additional annual revenue. That’s equivalent to roughly 13% of sales expected this year, and about half of what the New York Times rakes in from subscriptions. Getting people to pay for a free social network may be a lofty goal, and the $43 billion company is hardly the first to consider subscriptions. But it won’t harm Twitter to stretch. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Google’s worst case is U.S. courts copying Europe

Swedish grocer prefers closed-door makeover

Oil driller merger is only partly defensive

Martin Sorrell’s ad group gets profitability whack

Temasek-backed deal boost is semi-sweet

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.