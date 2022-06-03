Markets
TWTR

Twitter Announces Expiration Of HSR Waiting Period Under Deal With Elon Musk

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, with respect to the agreement for the company to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share. The expiration of the HSR waiting period occurred on June 2, 2022. This was a condition to the closing of the pending deal.

Twitter noted that the completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by stockholders and the receipt of remaining applicable regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular