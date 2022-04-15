US Markets
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Musk

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc on Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

