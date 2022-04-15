Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Musk

April 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N on Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer.

