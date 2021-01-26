Markets
Twitter Acquires Newsletter Publishing Company Revue - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has acquired Revue, a service that makes it free and easy for anyone to start and publish editorial newsletters, for an undisclosed sum.

Revue will accelerate its work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetize their audience - whether it's through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter, or elsewhere, the social media giant said in its blog post.

"Many established writers and publishers have built their brand on Twitter, amassing an audience that's hungry for the next article or perspective they Tweet. Our goal is to make it easy for them to connect with their subscribers, while also helping readers better discover writers and their content," Twitter said.

Twitter said it will continue to invest in Revue as a standalone service, and its team will remain focused on improving the ways writers create their newsletters, build their audience and get paid for their work. It is also expanding their team and hiring for key roles across engineering, design, research and data science.

