News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Twitter accuses Microsoft of improperly using its data - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 18, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Add details from report)

May 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc sent a letter to Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella, accusing the tech giant of improperly using the social media company's data, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Twitter said Microsoft had violated an agreement over its data and had declined to pay for that usage.

Microsoft had used more Twitter data than it was supposed to, the report said, adding that Microsoft also shared the Twitter data with government agencies without permission.

Twitter and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TWITTER MICROSOFT/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
APP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.