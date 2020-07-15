US Markets
Twitter accounts of Musk, Gates apparently hacked

Chris Sanders
Anna Driver
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

The official Twitter accounts of billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk were apparently hacked as both accounts sought bitcoin donations on Wednesday.

The tweets on both accounts were later deleted. Twitter and Tesla were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders and Anna Driver; Editing by Sandra Maler)

