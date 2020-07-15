Twitter accounts of Musk, Gates apparently hacked

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The official Twitter TWTR.N accounts of billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk were apparently hacked as both accounts sought bitcoin donations on Wednesday.

The tweets on both accounts were later deleted. Twitter and Tesla were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders and Anna Driver; Editing by Sandra Maler)

