Twitter Accounts Of Elon Musk, Bill Gates And Others Hacked In Bitcoin Scam

(RTTNews) - Twitter accounts of major companies and individuals were apparently hacked on Wednesday and tweets were posted requesting followers to send bitcoin to a specific address, according to reports.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly," Twitter said.

The hacked Twitter accounts included Apple, Uber, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and former president Barack Obama.

Elon Musk reportedly was first high-profile account to be hacked, with a tweet from his account promising to double any Bitcoin payment sent to the address of his digital wallet "for the next 30 minutes."

Twitter disabled the ability to tweet from validated accounts immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet.

Twitter later said most accounts would be able to tweet again, but the company is still "working on a fix".

