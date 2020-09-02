Twitter account of India PM Modi's personal website apparently hacked

Corrects spelling of Modi throughout story and name of his account in second paragraph

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website appeared to be hacked early on Thursday with a series of tweets requesting its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency, which was subsequently taken down.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Modi's office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account narendramodi_in.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

